Encavis (ETR:CAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.56

Encavis AG (ETR:CAP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €7.56 ($8.79) and last traded at €7.52 ($8.74), with a volume of 232455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €7.45 ($8.66).

CAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($8.95) price objective on Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Encavis in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €7.32 ($8.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.15. The firm has a market cap of $973.77 million and a PE ratio of 71.62.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

