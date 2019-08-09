Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Endurance International Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:EIGI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 165,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,378. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.81. Endurance International Group has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $699.60 million, a P/E ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Endurance International Group had a positive return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Endurance International Group will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus acquired 114,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $551,586.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 555,378 shares of company stock worth $2,798,153 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 315,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,174 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 55,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,058,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

