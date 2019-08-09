EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 13.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $57.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,753. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.51 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $780.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ENS. Sidoti set a $101.00 target price on EnerSys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on EnerSys from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.95.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

