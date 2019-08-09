EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Sells $757,414.86 in Stock

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Director Stephen E. Macadam sold 11,261 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $757,414.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,294,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE NPO traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,453. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.43 and a 1 year high of $78.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

