Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Entravision Communication (NYSE:EVC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. Entravision Communication had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter.

NYSE EVC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,405. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.16. Entravision Communication has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $270.77 million, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Entravision Communication’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $307,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 415,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,568.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 780,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Entravision Communication by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

EVC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial set a $6.00 target price on shares of Entravision Communication and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Entravision Communication from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entravision Communication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across media channels and advertising platforms primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. The company operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

