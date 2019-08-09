Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 100,500 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Entree Resources from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $51.59 million and a PE ratio of -11.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.38.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, insider SANDSTORM GOLD LTD. acquired 817,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32,958,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,206,019.20. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,183,500 shares of company stock valued at $843,745.

About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

