Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.32 million. The company’s revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.50. 524,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,023. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16. Epizyme has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EPZM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 price target on Epizyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $25,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott sold 104,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $1,372,667.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,845.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,101. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

