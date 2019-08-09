Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EQIX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $508.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $527.21.

EQIX traded up $3.18 on Thursday, reaching $552.42. The company had a trading volume of 497,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,936. The business has a 50 day moving average of $511.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. Equinix has a 52-week low of $335.29 and a 52-week high of $553.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($3.45). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 20.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.88, for a total value of $97,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,250 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.87, for a total transaction of $613,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,462.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,795 shares of company stock worth $2,930,210. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,823,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 23.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,656,000 after acquiring an additional 250,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 24.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 628,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,675,000 after acquiring an additional 122,286 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 10.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,219,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,610,000 after acquiring an additional 112,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 11.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,046,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,229,000 after acquiring an additional 109,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

