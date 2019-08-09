Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Continental Resources, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.32.

CLR opened at $32.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 19.64%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 409.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,974,000. 20.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 1,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $39,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 65,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $2,776,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,166. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

