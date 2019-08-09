ERBA Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:ERBA) Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of ERBA Diagnostics Inc (OTCMKTS:ERBA) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19, approximately 5,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 1,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ERBA Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21.

ERBA Diagnostics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ERBA)

ERBA Diagnostics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test kits or assays, and automated systems that are used to aid in the detection of disease markers primarily in the areas of autoimmune, infectious diseases, clinical chemistry, hematology, and diabetes testing.

