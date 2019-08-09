Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“We remain highly optimistic that BA and its FDC combination will be approved on their respective PDUFA dates in late-February 2020. Further, we note that the Co. has bolstered its coffers with its recent $200MM revenue interest purchase agreement with Oberland Capital that added $125MM in 2Q19. Esperion reported 2Q results, with a lower- than-expected net loss of ($54.2MM), vs. our estimate of ($56.0MM). EPS tracked ($2.01) on lower shares outstanding of 27.0MM. RD spending totaled $42.8MM, slightly higher than our forecast of $40.0MM, which was offset by lower SG&A spending of $13.5MM, vs. our estimate of $16.0MM.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ESPR. Bank of America upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 612,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,612. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.67. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.49.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9720.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.71) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.65 per share, with a total value of $2,132,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,572,964 shares in the company, valued at $152,386,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,498. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,560,300. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

