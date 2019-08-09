Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Hits $0.0027 on Exchanges

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Eterbase Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Escodex, P2PB2B and Mercatox. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $2.66 million and $788,055.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $507.92 or 0.04315883 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00042911 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001064 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (CRYPTO:XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 971,991,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Buying and Selling Eterbase Coin

Eterbase Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinTiger, P2PB2B, Escodex, IDEX, DDEX, LATOKEN and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

