Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports.

NASDAQ ETON traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $6.13. 5,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,830. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a market cap of $106.12 million and a P/E ratio of -1.05. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $10.20.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETON. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

