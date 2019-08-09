Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eurasia Mining plc (LON:EUA) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.44. Eurasia Mining shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 579,859 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $11.07 million and a P/E ratio of -4.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.47.

About Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA)

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mineral exploration company, invests in, explores for, and develops platinum group metals, gold, copper, nickel, and other minerals primarily in Russia. Its principal projects include the West Kytlim project located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project located in the Kola Peninsula of Russia.

