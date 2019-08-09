Everbridge’s (EVBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $98.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

“We assume coverage with an Overweight/Volatile rating and a $98 PT. Everbridge is lower in pre-market trading as a mixed 2Q19 report failed to meet high expectations of investors (EVBG ran +21% into earnings) who were likely expecting nothing short of a clean quarter. Concerns surrounding deferred revenue was the main point of contention (declined ~$0.4 mil. from 1Q), though a muted revenue beat ($48.4 mil. vs. Street $48.0 mil.) and 3Q19 outlook ($51.5 mil. vs. Street $51.4 mil.) did not help matters either. That said, we believe this is the entry point investors have been waiting for, as we expect CEM suite wins to re-accelerate (from 8 in 2Q19), driving improved bookings ahead of on-going catalysts (EU PAS upgrade, NC4 acquisition, and Federal).”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Everbridge from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.92.

EVBG stock traded down $2.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.00. 5,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,816. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $104.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.99 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.85% and a negative return on equity of 41.46%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 277,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $22,561,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 70,000 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $6,169,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 442,594 shares of company stock valued at $37,553,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Everbridge by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

