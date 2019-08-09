Evercore ISI Reiterates $63.00 Price Target for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price objective on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $63.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho set a $71.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.04. 12,177,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,312,508. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.54. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 21.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 400.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

