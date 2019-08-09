Everex Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00004261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Huobi, HitBTC and Mercatox. Everex has a total market cap of $11.45 million and $4.58 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00252673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.01194960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00018253 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00088509 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Everex

Everex’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,600,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, Binance, BX Thailand, HitBTC, Huobi, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

