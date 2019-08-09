Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given a $14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Everi (NYSE:EVRI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVRI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Everi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everi has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 1,951,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,232. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.24 million, a PE ratio of 96.90, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Everi had a net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Everi by 796.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 332,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 295,268 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Everi by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 159,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 2,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 78,560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Everi by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,428,000 after acquiring an additional 195,383 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

