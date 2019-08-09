Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Everi Holdings Inc. is a holding company which operates through subsidiaries, Global Cash Access, Inc. and Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc. The Company’s segments include Games and Payments. Global Cash Access, Inc. provides integrated gaming payments solutions, video and mechanical reel gaming content and technology solutions, as well as compliance and software. Multimedia Games Holding Company, Inc., designs, manufactures and supplies gaming machines and systems. Everi Holdings Inc., formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, United States. “

EVRI has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on Everi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on Everi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Everi stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 13,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,115. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $790.06 million, a PE ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.51. Everi has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $12.56.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Everi had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 10.5% during the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 21,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 170.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 247.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

