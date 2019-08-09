EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.05 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.01.

Shares of EVOP opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $19.42 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -20.39, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $122.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVO Payments news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $124,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $303,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,999 shares of company stock worth $2,358,053 in the last ninety days. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in EVO Payments by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in EVO Payments by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 106,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

