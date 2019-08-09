Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and traded as high as $1.62. Evogene shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 1,911 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.35). Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,193.65% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Evogene by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,804 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Evogene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Delek Group Ltd. boosted its position in Evogene by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 217,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Evogene by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 286,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 34,626 shares during the period. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

