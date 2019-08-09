Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given a $18.00 Price Target at Cowen

Cowen set a $18.00 price target on Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.33.

EVH stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $29.05. The company has a market cap of $558.09 million, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.21.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,243,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 70,363 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

