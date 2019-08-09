Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EPM opened at $6.10 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,576,000 after buying an additional 249,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 46,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 71,861 shares in the last quarter.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

