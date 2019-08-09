Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given a C$49.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) has been assigned a C$49.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EIF. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$39.50 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.79.

EIF traded up C$1.22 on Friday, hitting C$40.47. 127,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,783. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$25.58 and a 52 week high of C$40.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.73. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.31.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.4999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

