Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$39.50 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

EIF has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Exchange Income has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.50.

EIF traded up C$1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,454. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$25.58 and a 1 year high of C$40.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.73, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 18.88.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$288.80 million. Analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.4999997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 102.10%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

