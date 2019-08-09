Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 8.4%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) shares were up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.45, approximately 239,358 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 137,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XELA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Exela Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $363.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $403.77 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exela Technologies news, Director Ex-Sigma 2 Llc sold 13,234,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $21,837,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Reynolds acquired 247,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $408,589.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 52,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 64,868 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 114,401 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exela Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 599,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 94,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Exela Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.