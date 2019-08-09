ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. ExOne had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 17.29%.

XONE stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,811. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $115.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 3.46. ExOne has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

In related news, Director Roger William Thiltgen bought 10,000 shares of ExOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at $142,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XONE. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExOne in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ExOne by 4,072.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExOne during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on XONE shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on ExOne from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

