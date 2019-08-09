Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.36 Million

Analysts predict that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will report sales of $458.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $466.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $448.10 million. Express reported sales of $493.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $2.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $451.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.41 million. Express had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Express from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Express in the 4th quarter valued at $9,096,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Express by 2,029.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,167,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,436 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Express by 551.5% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 1,259,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,420 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,662,000.

Shares of Express stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.93. Express has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.51.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

