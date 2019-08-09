Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Nomura restated their buy rating on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extended Stay America from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extended Stay America from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Extended Stay America from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 price objective on Extended Stay America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Extended Stay America stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,232,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,604. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.49. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.12 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Extended Stay America by 97.1% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Extended Stay America by 40.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

