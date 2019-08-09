Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Given “Buy” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

“We forecasts EXTN to continue generating positive operating cash flow in the coming quarters and positive FCF for the 2H (but not FY) as new orders can quickly convert to revenue with EXTN having built inventory of key components assigned to specific projects. We just need those orders to flow through. Our PT remains $28 based on a 6x target multiple of our 2020 EBITDA and we continue to rate the shares Outperform.”,” Evercore ISI’s analyst wrote.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

EXTN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 222,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,775. The stock has a market cap of $443.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 1.06. Exterran has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.15 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exterran will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Exterran by 56.2% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Exterran during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Exterran by 181.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,469 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

