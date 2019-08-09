F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal Weight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $130.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FFIV. Barclays began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $164.06.

FFIV stock traded down $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $133.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,368. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.94. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $131.32 and a 1 year high of $199.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.15 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.72, for a total value of $386,628.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total transaction of $193,543.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,787.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,527 shares of company stock worth $1,505,578 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $855,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74,802 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,461,116 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,293,000 after buying an additional 92,149 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,311,316 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $205,784,000 after buying an additional 75,676 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 5.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $188,386,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,712 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,152,000 after purchasing an additional 72,027 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

