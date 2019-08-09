FansTime (FTI) Price Hits $0.0009 on Exchanges

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HADAX, CoinEgg and CoinMex. During the last week, FansTime has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. FansTime has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $229,300.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, FCoin, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Bit-Z and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

