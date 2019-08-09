Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 30.75%.

FPI traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,833. The firm has a market cap of $216.35 million, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.74. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FPI shares. ValuEngine lowered Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Farmland Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

