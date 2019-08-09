Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Fastenal’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Fastenal reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

NASDAQ FAST remained flat at $$29.74 on Friday. 3,080,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,755,115. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 9,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $588,640.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,466 shares in the company, valued at $607,906.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.13 per share, with a total value of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Fastenal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 20.6% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fastenal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 5.0% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

