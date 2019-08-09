Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fastly updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.15-0.12) EPS and its FY19 guidance to ($0.59-0.51) EPS.

NYSE FSLY traded down $3.81 on Friday, hitting $17.29. 4,306,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,466. Fastly has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.63.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.87 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 153,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $2,643,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 137,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,794,304.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 587,498 shares of company stock worth $11,546,419.

