FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FBL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. is a holding company and hrough its subsidiaries underwrites, markets and distributes life insurance, annuities, property-casualty insurance and mutual funds to individuals and small businesses in 15 midwestern and western states. The Company has exclusive marketing arrangements with the state Farm Bureau Federations in its territory and targets sales to approximately 700,000 Farm Bureau member families and other rural, small town andsuburban residents through an exclusive agency force. The Company offers a full range of life insurance products. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock traded up $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,261. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $54.89 and a 52-week high of $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $192.91 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 172.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

