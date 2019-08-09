Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) shot up 7.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.37, 393,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 757,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSM. ValuEngine raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $231.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $456.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 339.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferroglobe Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSM)

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.