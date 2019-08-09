Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Ferroglobe posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $456.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSM shares. BidaskClub raised Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley set a $5.00 price objective on Ferroglobe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 25.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 24,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. 270,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ferroglobe has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.61.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

