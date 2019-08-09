Fetch Trading Down 13.1% This Week (FET)

Fetch (CURRENCY:FET) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Fetch token can now be bought for about $0.0741 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and WazirX. Fetch has a market cap of $18.56 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Fetch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.10 or 0.04253920 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00043104 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001069 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Fetch

FET is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,458,709 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch

Fetch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and WazirX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch using one of the exchanges listed above.

