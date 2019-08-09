Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNF. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a positive rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.82.

FNF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.31. 31,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,937. Fidelity National Financial has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 23,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

