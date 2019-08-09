Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Given a $148.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a buy rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $340.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.00.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.55. 319,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,629,847. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $94.53 and a 12-month high of $137.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.42.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total value of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15,717.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,774,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,979 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,430,000. Swedbank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,321,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,752,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,641,000 after acquiring an additional 877,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,172,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

