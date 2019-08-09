Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM comprises about 1.1% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 276.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM alerts:

Shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.86. 294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.42. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52 week low of $1,401.70 and a 52 week high of $1,575.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.