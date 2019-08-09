Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $1.97 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,977,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,470,457. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $125.81 and a 52 week high of $173.39.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

