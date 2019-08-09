Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $2.76 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Financial llc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 99,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $70.07. 53,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,910. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $78.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

