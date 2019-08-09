Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes $3.39 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.19. 29,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,277. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.97 and a twelve month high of $148.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

