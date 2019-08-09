Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $165.30. The stock had a trading volume of 77,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,577. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $129.51 and a twelve month high of $171.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.