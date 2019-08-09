Financial Comparison: Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and American International Ventures (NYSE:AIVN)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and American International Ventures (OTCMKTS:AIVN) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coeur Mining and American International Ventures’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $625.90 million 1.84 -$48.40 million ($0.01) -561.00 American International Ventures $40,000.00 41.40 -$580,000.00 N/A N/A

American International Ventures has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Coeur Mining has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American International Ventures has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and American International Ventures’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -11.15% -3.11% -1.53% American International Ventures N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Coeur Mining and American International Ventures, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50 American International Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus price target of $5.42, indicating a potential downside of 3.45%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than American International Ventures.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Coeur Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Coeur Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats American International Ventures on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada. The company also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About American International Ventures

American International Ventures, Inc., through its subsidiary, AIVN de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., engages in the exploration and extraction of gold and silver properties located in the Baja California, Mexico. Its flagship mining property is the Mother Lode property located in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as American Global Enterprises, Inc. and it changed its name to American International Ventures, Inc. in December 2000. American International Ventures, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lithia, Florida.

