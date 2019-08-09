Financial Survey: BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) versus Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) and Emmaus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:EMMA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BioRestorative Therapies and Emmaus Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A Emmaus Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emmaus Life Sciences has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its share price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Emmaus Life Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 42.75 -$12.52 million N/A N/A Emmaus Life Sciences $1.32 million 128.01 -$9.59 million ($11.16) -0.32

Emmaus Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Emmaus Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies -11,481.82% N/A -1,063.30% Emmaus Life Sciences -561.61% -467.46% -216.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.8% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Emmaus Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Emmaus Life Sciences beats BioRestorative Therapies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products and medical therapies using cell and tissue protocols, primarily involving adult stem cells for the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. The company's lead cell therapy candidate is the BRTX-100, which focuses on providing non-surgical treatment for protruding and bulging lumbar discs in patients suffering from chronic lumbar disc disease. It also develops the ThermoStem program, a pre-clinical program for the treatment of metabolic diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, obesity, hypertension, and other metabolic disorders, as well as cardiac deficiencies. In addition, the company provides curved needle device, a needle system with a curved inner cannula that allows access to difficult-to-locate regions for the delivery or removal of fluids and other substances. Further, it offers skin care products under the Stem Pearls brand name. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement. The company also develops therapeutic products based on cell sheet technology for the treatment of corneal diseases. In addition, it focuses on developing pharmaceutical-grade L-glutamine oral powder for diverticulosis. The company was formerly known as Emmaus Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. in September 2011. Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.