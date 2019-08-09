First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Gabelli upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.01. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.62 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.95%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $80,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $184,480 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 22.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after acquiring an additional 239,475 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 20.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 725,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,436,000 after buying an additional 125,303 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 38.7% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 317,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1,440.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 79,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

