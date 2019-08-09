First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Increased to C$12.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.25 to C$12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

TSE FR traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$14.13. 720,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,397. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$6.12 and a 1-year high of C$14.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$115.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.14 million. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 15,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.75, for a total value of C$131,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,156,750. Also, Director David Andrew Shaw sold 26,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total transaction of C$370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,500. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,199 shares of company stock worth $1,114,973.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

